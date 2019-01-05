Plantronics (PLT) versus Electronic Tele-Communications (ETCIA) Financial Survey

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) and Electronic Tele-Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Plantronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Electronic Tele-Communications does not pay a dividend. Plantronics pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Plantronics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Tele-Communications has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Electronic Tele-Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $856.90 million 1.59 -$860,000.00 $2.71 12.64 Electronic Tele-Communications $960,000.00 N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Electronic Tele-Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Electronic Tele-Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Electronic Tele-Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -9.75% 20.46% 5.75% Electronic Tele-Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Plantronics and Electronic Tele-Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electronic Tele-Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Electronic Tele-Communications.

Summary

Plantronics beats Electronic Tele-Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets. It provides audio solutions for enterprise and remote working offices, contact centers, computer and gaming, residential, and other applications, as well as mobile devices comprising mobile phones, smartphones, and tablets. The company offers its products to approximately 80 countries through a network of distributors, retailers, resellers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. It has strategic alliance agreement with eMite. Plantronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Electronic Tele-Communications Company Profile

Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, leases, and sells digital voice information systems and related services to the telecommunications industry and other businesses. Its equipment provides a range of audio and computer information, and call handling capabilities through telephone networks, computer networks, and the Internet. The company's digital voice information systems deliver network interoperability, as well as applications, including branding, time and temperature announcements, weather forecasts, automatic callback, changed number with call completion, repeat dialing, and wake-up/reminder services. It offers Digicept Emcee ELF3 and Digicept Emcee ELF that provide applications and services in a single platform for circuit and packet-switched networks; Audichron Z-10, a time-temperature-weather announcer; Audichron Z-10 MCA, a multi-channel announcer; digital announcement systems; and MAX Terminator, which offers disconnect detection to eliminate tied-up lines and annoying tones. The company also provides installation, repair, maintenance, and weather update services, as well as professional recording of announcements; and on-site training and technical support services. It serves regional bell operating companies, competitive local exchange carriers, independent telephone companies, long distance companies, wireless carriers, cable companies, utilities, telecommunications manufacturers, and other businesses and organizations. Electronic Tele-Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

