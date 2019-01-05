Po.et (POE) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and $1.20 million worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, COSS and DDEX. During the last week, Po.et has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.02309061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00203651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026028 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,437,875,899 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OKEx, DDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.