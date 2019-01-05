POET Technologies (POETF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “POET Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries are developers of opto-electronic and photonic fabrication processes, devices and products. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. The company operates primarily in the United States, Canada and Singapore. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POETF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on POET Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered POET Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS POETF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.70. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.61.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.80% and a negative net margin of 510.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POET Technologies (POETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.