POLYMETAL INTL/S (AUCOY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of -0.40.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.

