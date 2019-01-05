POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Reaches $1.66 Million (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $378,594.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.73 or 0.13110805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,598,978 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

