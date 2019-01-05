Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Marriott International (MAR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a coverage optimism score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Marriott International’s score:

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.94.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Marriott International (MAR) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-marriott-international-mar-stock-price.html.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.