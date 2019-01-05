Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $96.83.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

