Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $16.37 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

