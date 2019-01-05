Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 94,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,174,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,215,000 after acquiring an additional 120,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 153,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $194.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

Shares of HON stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

