Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $47.17 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

