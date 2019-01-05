Private Trust Co. NA Sells 170 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.01.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,245 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.79, for a total value of $4,014,223.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 2,600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.82, for a total transaction of $1,569,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $527.15 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $697.26. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. The firm had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

