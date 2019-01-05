Progressive (PGR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progressive strives to become a one-stop insurance destination catering to customers, opting for a combination of home and auto. Policies in force and retention ratio will continue to remain healthy. The company’s Snapshot, Robinson and Home Quote Explorer programs should continue to drive its business. It focuses on paying back its shareholders via dividends as well as share repurchases that lower the share count and boost the bottom line. Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the company’s growth could be challenged by an intense competition. Exposure to catastrophe events and escalating expenses remain headwinds. Though the company witnessed estimates for 2018 move down 0.2%, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 moved north 2.3%.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. MKM Partners raised their target price on Progressive to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Progressive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

NYSE PGR opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $350,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,548 shares of company stock worth $4,569,056 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,017,865,000 after buying an additional 582,761 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Progressive by 52.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 679,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Progressive by 88.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 10,413.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 46.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

