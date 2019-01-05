ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW) Trading Up 8.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 7,952,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,001,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 408.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth $262,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

