ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 4,718,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,503,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2463 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.81% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

