Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Position Cut by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Prudential Financial by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 708,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after buying an additional 50,011 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.54.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 880,315 shares of company stock worth $22,026,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/prudential-financial-inc-pru-position-cut-by-csenge-advisory-group.html.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.