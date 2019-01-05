Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Puma Biotech's only marketed drug, Nerlynx, was approved for early stage HER2-positive breast cancer. The drug has improved sales steadily since launch in July 2017. Nerlynx was also approved in the EU during September, which can generate additional sales in the future quarters. However, sale of the drug in the third quarter of 2018 fell below expectations due to higher patient discontinuation. Meanwhile, several additional studies on Nerlynx targeting different types of breast cancer patient populations and in earlier-line settings are currently underway. The drug’s label expansion will allow it to treat and access an expanded patient population. Shares have underperformed the industry in 2018. Due to the lack of a strong pipeline, the company is totally dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any kind of regulatory setback for Nerlynx could affect the company’s growth prospects.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Puma Biotechnology to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $164.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $776.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.60. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 301.41% and a negative net margin of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 926.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $91,444.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Eyler sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $28,212.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,257,000 after buying an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,819,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,732,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,624,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 118,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,851,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after purchasing an additional 254,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

