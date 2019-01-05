Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Apple Inc. (AAPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

