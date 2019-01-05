QASH Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. QASH has a market capitalization of $42.14 million and approximately $142,983.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00003104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, EXX, Huobi and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.02268881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00157925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00202635 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026050 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026047 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liquid, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Ethfinex, GOPAX, EXX, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

