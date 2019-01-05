QINETIQ GRP PLC/S Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 (QNTQY)

QINETIQ GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

QNTQY opened at $14.27 on Friday. QINETIQ GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

QINETIQ GRP PLC/S Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

