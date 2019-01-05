Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

QUAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 492,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,167. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Fowler sold 22,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $485,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $159,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

