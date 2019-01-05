Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,865 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,530,574 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

