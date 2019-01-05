Quantstamp Market Capitalization Tops $9.88 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $9.88 million and $164,052.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.02339246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00159003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00202851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026141 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026140 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

