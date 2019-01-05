Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Cap of $9.01 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $25,854.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00004476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00001167 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015880 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.02435668 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001620 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00038683 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

