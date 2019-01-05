Quatloo 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (QTL)

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Quatloo has traded flat against the dollar. One Quatloo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quatloo has a market capitalization of $38,054.00 and $0.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00916595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001217 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Quatloo

Quatloo (QTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quatloo is quatloos.org.

Quatloo Coin Trading

Quatloo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quatloo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quatloo using one of the exchanges listed above.

