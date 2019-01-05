Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGX. Argus set a $120.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

NYSE:DGX opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

