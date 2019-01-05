Quest Resource (QRHC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.10.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Quest Resource as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

