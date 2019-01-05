Qvolta (QVT) Hits Market Cap of $13,304.00

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Qvolta has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Qvolta token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Qvolta has a total market cap of $13,304.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.02341052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00159159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00202715 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026147 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026140 BTC.

Qvolta Profile

Qvolta’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,276 tokens. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qvolta is medium.com/@Qvolta.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qvolta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

