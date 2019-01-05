Rate3 One Day Trading Volume Hits $238,085.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Rate3 has a market cap of $578,645.00 and $238,085.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, DEx.top, Ethfinex and DDEX. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.13120503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, DEx.top, Hotbit, FCoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, ABCC, Bibox, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.