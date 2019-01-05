Relex Hits Market Cap of $601,290.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Relex has a total market cap of $601,290.00 and $23,641.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Relex has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.02261903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00157667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00199375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025982 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,401,831,044 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

