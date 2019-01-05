Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RS. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

