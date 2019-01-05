Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.66 million, a PE ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 14.23%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

