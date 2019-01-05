Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 333,500 Shares of Wendys Co (WEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 607,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 333,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wendys during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wendys during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Wendys Co has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 40.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Wendys in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $503,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at $861,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 333,500 Shares of Wendys Co (WEN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-333500-shares-of-wendys-co-wen.html.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kids meals.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.