RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.86.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $2,655,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,810 shares of company stock worth $5,415,280 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,331.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.31. 334,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($13.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

