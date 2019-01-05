ResMed Inc. (RMD) Stake Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 245.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 144.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.12 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $471,964.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $63,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,103 shares of company stock worth $4,223,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

