Restoration Hardware (RH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.28.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

RH stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.25 million. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 404.46% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.