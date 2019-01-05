Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPAI. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE RPAI opened at $10.92 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 67.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 180,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.