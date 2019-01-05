Reviewing Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) and Teligent (TLGT)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Teligent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals -248.43% -87.64% -66.85% Teligent -54.17% -44.64% -9.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Teligent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $13.07 million 8.86 -$25.53 million ($0.90) -2.72 Teligent $67.25 million 1.14 -$15.19 million ($0.19) -7.47

Teligent has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals. Teligent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Teligent shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Teligent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Teligent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Teligent 0 1 0 0 2.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 170.41%. Teligent has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Teligent.

Volatility & Risk

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teligent has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teligent beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, ophthalmic preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The company's products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing and formulation services. Teligent, Inc. sells its products through national chain drug stores, drug wholesalers, distributors, and group purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

