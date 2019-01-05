Reviewing Advanced Info Service PCL (AVIFY) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK)

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Info Service PCL and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 19.16% 63.94% 11.09% Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $4.65 billion 3.46 $887.28 million N/A N/A Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.62 billion 2.79 $1.63 billion N/A N/A

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone and Call Center Services, Mobile Phone Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes mobile handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides services, such as international telephone service/gateway, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; and operates in land and building rental and service, as well as related facilities. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

