Reviewing Atlanticus (ATLC) & Mr. Amazing Loans (MRAL)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) and Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Atlanticus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlanticus and Mr. Amazing Loans, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Amazing Loans 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mr. Amazing Loans has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Mr. Amazing Loans’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Amazing Loans is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlanticus and Mr. Amazing Loans’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $121.14 million 0.40 -$40.78 million N/A N/A Mr. Amazing Loans $1.69 million 0.96 -$5.50 million N/A N/A

Mr. Amazing Loans has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlanticus.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanticus and Mr. Amazing Loans’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus -21.62% N/A -7.51% Mr. Amazing Loans -275.59% -86.04% -84.01%

Risk & Volatility

Atlanticus has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Amazing Loans has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Mr. Amazing Loans

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as IEG Holdings Corporation. Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

