Reviewing BKF Capital Group (BKFG) and Saratoga Investment (SAR)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BKF Capital Group and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Saratoga Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Saratoga Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $38.62 million 4.12 $17.67 million $2.27 9.37

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Saratoga Investment 40.39% 10.55% 4.18%

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. BKF Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats BKF Capital Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

