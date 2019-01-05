Reviewing Mistras Group (MG) and Ecology and Environment (EEI)

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) and Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mistras Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Ecology and Environment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mistras Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.85%. Given Mistras Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mistras Group is more favorable than Ecology and Environment.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mistras Group $700.97 million 0.60 -$2.17 million $0.43 34.37 Ecology and Environment $104.50 million 0.51 $3.01 million N/A N/A

Ecology and Environment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mistras Group.

Volatility & Risk

Mistras Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecology and Environment has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Mistras Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Mistras Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Ecology and Environment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mistras Group and Ecology and Environment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mistras Group 1.17% 6.42% 3.21% Ecology and Environment 2.01% 6.33% 4.36%

Dividends

Ecology and Environment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mistras Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mistras Group beats Ecology and Environment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an online system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analyze data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and consulting, and online monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, aerospace and defense, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

About Ecology and Environment

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of mass destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.

