Reviewing Scientific Games (SGMS) & Grown Rogue International (NVSIF)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:NVSIF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -1012.58, suggesting that its share price is 101,358% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Games and Grown Rogue International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.08 billion 0.57 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -8.61 Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 41.94 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Games and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 3 4 0 2.38 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games currently has a consensus target price of $38.63, indicating a potential upside of 101.07%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -18.25% N/A -1.31% Grown Rogue International N/A N/A -5,311.11%

Summary

Scientific Games beats Grown Rogue International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue Unlimited, LLC manufactures and sells drugs made of cannabis seeds. The company is based in Portland, Oregon.

