RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Director Sells $43,715.60 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Marvin Fink sold 5,860 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,715.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,868.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvin Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Marvin Fink sold 2,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Marvin Fink sold 4,300 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $28,337.00.

On Saturday, December 28th, Marvin Fink sold 4,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $27,560.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Marvin Fink sold 4,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $27,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Marvin Fink sold 4,300 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $28,337.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Marvin Fink sold 2,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $12,700.00.

RFIL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Director Sells $43,715.60 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/rf-industries-ltd-rfil-director-sells-43715-60-in-stock.html.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.