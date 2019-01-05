Rimbit Market Cap Tops $68,864.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $68,864.00 and $6.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Rimbit has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002501 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

