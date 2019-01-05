Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $140,087.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Gate.io and C2CX. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $140,087.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014719 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006690 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000804 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,610,593 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance, C2CX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.