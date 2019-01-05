Robert W. Baird Downgrades Veoneer (VNE) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

VNE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Veoneer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Veoneer from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Shares of VNE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 639,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,329,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,750,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,380,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

