Roku Inc (ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,486,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.24. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 480,762 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,313,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Cannonball Research upped their target price on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Roku Inc (ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 25,000 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/roku-inc-roku-vp-scott-a-rosenberg-sells-25000-shares.html.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.