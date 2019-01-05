Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 112.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 261,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 138,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 31.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 29,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 137,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

