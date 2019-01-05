Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KL. Pi Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.56.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,067. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$16.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$291.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.40000003223022 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.