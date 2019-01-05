Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades SPX Flow (FLOW) to Underperform

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.32 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,473,000 after purchasing an additional 386,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at about $9,939,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 403.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 208.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 139,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 94,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

